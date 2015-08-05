Derek Hunten

Select Value

Derek Hunten
Derek Hunten
  • Save
Select Value spring bounce interaction listview compose app mobile ui ux
Download color palette

Testing out this gif thing. After composing their message, the user needs to categorize it under a company value, which is broken into two categories. Made in quartz w/ origami.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Derek Hunten
Derek Hunten

More by Derek Hunten

View profile
    • Like