Guilherme Simoes

Lifting boxes

Guilherme Simoes
Guilherme Simoes
  • Save
Lifting boxes carrying lift box
Download color palette

A small illustration made to be used as a empty state screen for an app

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Guilherme Simoes
Guilherme Simoes

More by Guilherme Simoes

View profile
    • Like