Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

Biscayne Cafe vectorization process

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
  • Save
Biscayne Cafe vectorization process lettering artist calligraphy artist evgeny tkhorzhevsky calligraphy and lettering artist hand lettering logo lettering logo calligraphy logo type font logo calligraphy et lettering
Download color palette

Here some sequenced screens with vectorization process of logo for cafe in Dubai, UAE

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

More by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

View profile
    • Like