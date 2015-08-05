Rishi M.

"The essence of all beautiful art is gratitude." - Friedrick Nietzche

To thank @Patrick Byrne for inviting me to Dribbble, I thought I would do a small illustration! I'm excited to be a part of this amazing community :D

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
