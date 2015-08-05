Jesse Dean

Compass Search searchengine presentation design mockup responsivedesign mobile web userinterface uidesign uxdesign ux
A black/white search engine concept. Simplicity at it's finest. The key was to keep it tidy and simple, so as to allow users to find exactly what they are looking for, with ease and efficiency.

