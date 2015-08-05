GraphicBoat

3D Product Box Mock Up

GraphicBoat
GraphicBoat
  • Save
3D Product Box Mock Up textures template shadow realistic professional product paper package mock up identity hand made
Download color palette

Product Description
an image taken from 3 different angles with your customers your product box design can present with a single photo
very simple to use, paste it into your design with double click and register
background and murals can be changed
all the designs are included in the price

Features
* 3000X2000 Pixel * Photorealistic * real shadow and shine
* 100% editable customizable * HELP Video file * Photoshop Smart object
* Full layered * Change Background & wall design * Automatic Perspective * Included All Design

Related mock-up video
https://youtu.be/GQPGJ41CbjU

DOWNLOAD : http://graphicboat.com/

GraphicBoat
GraphicBoat

More by GraphicBoat

View profile
    • Like