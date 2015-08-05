3D Product Box Mock Up

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Product Description
an image taken from 3 different angles with your customers your product box design can present with a single photo
very simple to use, paste it into your design with double click and register
background and murals can be changed
all the designs are included in the price
Features
* 3000X2000 Pixel * Photorealistic * real shadow and shine
* 100% editable customizable * HELP Video file * Photoshop Smart object
* Full layered * Change Background & wall design * Automatic Perspective * Included All Design
Related mock-up video
https://youtu.be/GQPGJ41CbjU
DOWNLOAD : http://graphicboat.com/