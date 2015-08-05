Day 10 - Contemporary / Transportation

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Back again with the Logo a Day Challenge!
Requirements: Millennial style / Transportation subject
I'm excited to share today's result! For today's challenge, we were given the requirements to make a transportation logo that is done in a contemporary style. I chose to redesign Charleston's International Airport logo. I decided to use warm colors which not only represent the warmth of Charleston's weather but the warmth of the community that Charleston has become renowned for. I'm very pleased with how this one turned out and will definitely continue to build out actual marketing material for this so keep an eye out!
Hope you all enjoy and look forward to any feedback.