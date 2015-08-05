Day 10 - Contemporary / Transportation

Back again with the Logo a Day Challenge!

Requirements: Millennial style / Transportation subject

I'm excited to share today's result! For today's challenge, we were given the requirements to make a transportation logo that is done in a contemporary style. I chose to redesign Charleston's International Airport logo. I decided to use warm colors which not only represent the warmth of Charleston's weather but the warmth of the community that Charleston has become renowned for. I'm very pleased with how this one turned out and will definitely continue to build out actual marketing material for this so keep an eye out!

Hope you all enjoy and look forward to any feedback.