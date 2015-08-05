Jenni Moore

Clearlink Coffee Mug Design

Jenni Moore
Jenni Moore
  • Save
Clearlink Coffee Mug Design caffeine retro typography mug coffee
Download color palette

Clearlink chose my coffee mug design to be sold in the Clearlink store along with a few other amazing designer's designs. I'm pretty excited about this! ^_^

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Jenni Moore
Jenni Moore

More by Jenni Moore

View profile
    • Like