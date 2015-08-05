Alicia

Orphan Cat Rescue

Orphan Cat Rescue layout design icons branding colourful print design trifold adopt orphan animal rescue kitten cat
Finalizing a little trifold booklet for a local kitten rescue association. Main focus was de-clutter from the previous trifold and to liven up new version with fresh colours and photography. Got a chance to work with the beautiful photographs of Tania Hennessy of Just Cats Photography.

