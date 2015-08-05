Miguel Batres

Portfolio Redesign

Portfolio Redesign redesign unsplash interface clean ui personal web portfolio
I've been redesigning my portfolio and this is how it came out, feel free to check it out live. There were some challenges I never had to deal with. So over all this was a very fun project.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
