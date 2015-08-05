Mikey Ramirez
Vend

Icon Animations

Mikey Ramirez
Vend
Mikey Ramirez for Vend
  • Save
Icon Animations healthandbeauty wheel bike computer tenisball animation sass css3
Download color palette

I have stared experimented with SVG animations. Its so much fun.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Vend
Vend

More by Vend

View profile
    • Like