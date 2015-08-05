prekesh

Alto Timer

prekesh
prekesh
  • Save
Alto Timer ui ios timer
Download color palette

As you guys may know, @Devin Ross and I have been working on an invoice app called Alto. We're launching it today! :) Heres one of my favourite parts of the project, a part of the timer app.

Get Alto on the App Store

Clouds animation still
Rebound of
Alto Cloud
By Devin Ross
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
prekesh
prekesh
design ✌︎

More by prekesh

View profile
    • Like