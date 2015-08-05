Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki

Armour03

Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki
Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki
  • Save
Armour03 illustrations quickie explorations digital painting concept armor
Download color palette

For the full thing, check :http://kazukiace.deviantart.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki
Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki

More by Leslie Ng Zhong Han, Kazuki

View profile
    • Like