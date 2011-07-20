Shaun Moynihan

Dashboard Interface

Shaun Moynihan
Shaun Moynihan
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Interface ui ipad interface dashboard
Download color palette

Working with Dann Petty on an upcoming iPad application.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Shaun Moynihan
Shaun Moynihan
Digital Product Design, Branding, Creative Direction.
Hire Me

More by Shaun Moynihan

View profile
    • Like