Steven Woo

Pantone Swatch Book

Steven Woo
Steven Woo
  • Save
Pantone Swatch Book color wheel illustration animation
Download color palette

Digging Justin Mezzell's swatch book and was inspired to make something move :)

A91f6de0129b4ceedbddbdbb757cf6ee
Rebound of
Every Breath You Take, I'll Be Swatchin' You
By Justin Mezzell
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Steven Woo
Steven Woo

More by Steven Woo

View profile
    • Like