Yuri Del Duca

Scalene

Yuri Del Duca
Yuri Del Duca
Hire Me
  • Save
Scalene illustrator rock merch band hands illustration graphic tee shirt
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Yuri Del Duca
Yuri Del Duca
I'm a multidisciplinary Designer passionate about people.
Hire Me

More by Yuri Del Duca

View profile
    • Like