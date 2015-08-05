vickysworld

Love in the Time of Opera Flyer Design

vickysworld
vickysworld
  • Save
Love in the Time of Opera Flyer Design retro lady 1930s lipstick love hearts opera collage illustration gay greta garbo tuxedo
Download color palette

Illustration for a new Opera night by Operesque. The night is in aid of Stonewall so I wanted to reflect this in the design, but not make it too stereotypical. I found some great photos of Greta Garbo in a tuxedo and that was the inspiration behind this design. For more info check out https://twitter.com/OperesqueOpera

vickysworld
vickysworld

More by vickysworld

View profile
    • Like