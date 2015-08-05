Jesse Dean

The UX Project

Jesse Dean
Jesse Dean
  • Save
The UX Project presentation design mockup web userinterface uidesign uxdesign ux
Download color palette

A mockup I fooled around with, designed hero section to focus on lead generation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Jesse Dean
Jesse Dean
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jesse Dean

View profile
    • Like