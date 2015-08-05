Jenn

Illustrated Drink Menu, Drink 2

Jenn
Jenn
drink illustrator vector digital illustration
Illustrating a custom drink menu for my upcoming (30th!) birthday party, where each drink represents a period of my life. Still working on improving my vector skills.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Jenn
Jenn

