Joel Unger

Star

Joel Unger
Joel Unger
  • Save
Star save favorite star svg css animated
Download color palette

There's a shocking lack of fun ways to star an item on the internet, so I made my own. Usually I mock things up in After Effects before going into the code, but this one was very simple. The only complexity was learning about the limitations of styling SVGs in the Shadow DOM.

Try it live here: http://codepen.io/joelunger/pen/XbyBJy/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Atlassian
Atlassian

More by Atlassian

View profile
    • Like