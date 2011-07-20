Dirk Ginader

5 star rating shirt

Dirk Ginader
Dirk Ginader
  • Save
5 star rating shirt shirt tshirt star rating
Download color palette

I made a full set of shirts from 1 to 5 stars:
http://dir.kg/shirts
This is might be the best way to tell your friends how you feel today ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Dirk Ginader
Dirk Ginader

More by Dirk Ginader

View profile
    • Like