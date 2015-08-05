Anthony Lam

Tabs in Firefox

Before (left) and after (right).

Working on some ideas to update and improve the Firefox on Android (mobile) tabs tray.

This takes a lot of inspiration from the Tablet redesign we did last year, with a focus on getting better previews/proportions, and a full screen tabs tray.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
