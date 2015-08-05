Grant Nielsen

"Drink Jax" Logo WIP

Grant Nielsen
Grant Nielsen
  • Save
"Drink Jax" Logo WIP alcohol liquor wine glass snifter logo branding illustration typography
Download color palette

Work in progress logo for the Drink Jax brand, out of Jacksonville, FL. I like the concept, but I feel like there's not enough countermovement with the J and the X. Seems like the swash isn't doing the right thing... hmmmmm...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Grant Nielsen
Grant Nielsen

More by Grant Nielsen

View profile
    • Like