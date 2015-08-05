Taylor Reiman

E-Commerce Shopping Cart UI - Web/Mobile Card

E-Commerce Shopping Cart UI - Web/Mobile Card
A clean light themed e-commerce shopping cart UI (multi-device) with color themed buttons.

Information hierarchy is distinguished through color contrast. (More significant information is Dark/Colored while less significant information is light/washed-out) This creates a system with easy readability and quickly digestible information.

Movement/Interaction shots soon to come - Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
