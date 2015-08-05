Paul Alabama

The King of New York

The King of New York restaurant
Well, this is my first shot on dribbble. I'm glad being the part of this community. First of all I want to thank @Aleksi Tappura for inviting me here!
This is the concept of one-page website for Diner Restaurant. Please review the full project on behance.
I would appreciate any comments on work!:)

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
