Blue Modern Business Card

Blue Modern Business Card rounded pforessional personalize name card corporate company card business bule modern
Product Description

Blue Modern Business Card compatibility through different placement and you and your company will add an air of professional Card was presented with a single color, but can be converted with a single click .
Text font, a new and free of charge. color and font can be changed (milions of color) .

Details
• Fully Editable Psd Files (fully layered files) • 3.5” x 2” (3.75” x 2.25” with bleeds + trim mark) • Vertical Card • 300 DPI • CMYK Colors • Print Ready Files

Files Includes
• 2 Photoshop Psd File (colors can be changed) Back & Front • 1 Readme Files
Free Font Used Included .zip File

