Product Description

Blue Modern Business Card compatibility through different placement and you and your company will add an air of professional Card was presented with a single color, but can be converted with a single click .

Text font, a new and free of charge. color and font can be changed (milions of color) .

Details

• Fully Editable Psd Files (fully layered files) • 3.5” x 2” (3.75” x 2.25” with bleeds + trim mark) • Vertical Card • 300 DPI • CMYK Colors • Print Ready Files

Files Includes

• 2 Photoshop Psd File (colors can be changed) Back & Front • 1 Readme Files

Free Font Used Included .zip File

DOWNLOAD : http://graphicboat.com/