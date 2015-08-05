I Love Memphis logo

Allie Mounce

Woo! New logo for I Love Memphis. The little heart + M + V pops out as an icon, with the top as an M for Memphis and our iconic bridge. Finally got to do some custom lettering, too!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Designer, illustrator, goods maker.
