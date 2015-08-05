Carlos Mortera

Section Front Swiping

Carlos Mortera
Carlos Mortera
  • Save
Section Front Swiping section front popular ux ui swiping navigation gif animation app news ios
Download color palette

Role: Art Director
Company: Tribune Publishing
Product: iOS News App

Today we released v3.4 of our News App. Probably the most significant release to date. We've added some new features with simplicity and usability as our main objective. Section-to-section swiping is just one of the new updates we've added.

App Store: http://apple.co/1HwcpBs

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Carlos Mortera
Carlos Mortera
Product Design Leader @ Hulu

More by Carlos Mortera

View profile
    • Like