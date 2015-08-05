Alex Benson

Midwestern Originals

Midwestern Originals logomark design identity branding logo wheat originals flyover midwest midwestern
Logo for my freelance company! We're starting to make moves to grow and do more awesome things in the future. I'll be sure to keep you posted!

