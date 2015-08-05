Justin Munn

Personal Mark Exploration 2

More exploration and simplification. Similar thoughts as the last shot.
Left or Right?
Symmetry or Asymmetry?

Rebound of
Personal Mark Exploration
By Justin Munn
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
