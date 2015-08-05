Joshua Paynter

The Watershed

Joshua Paynter
Joshua Paynter
  • Save
The Watershed wisconsin milwaukee water droplet development restaurant muted monogram s w mark logo
Download color palette

"Waiter, check please."

Monogram idea for a local dining establishment. Shout out to the Milwaukee River Basin.

Joshua Paynter
Joshua Paynter

More by Joshua Paynter

View profile
    • Like