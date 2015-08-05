Misha Heesakkers

Lissajous #3

Lissajous #3 motion animation loop geometry generative design design art lissajous generative
Fired up an old sketch and started optimizing and did some experimenting. The dots show the actual points the curve gets drawn from.

