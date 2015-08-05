Meg Smiley

Trumpeter logo & business card

Meg Smiley
Meg Smiley
  • Save
Trumpeter logo & business card gradient performance jazz classical music trumpeter trumpet design business card logo
Download color palette

I designed this logo and business card for my husband, who plays the trumpet professionally and teaches lessons as well. He wanted something very energetic, modern and young that reflects him as a person and doesn't feel "stuffy" at all, the way people sometimes feel about classical music.

Meg Smiley
Meg Smiley

More by Meg Smiley

View profile
    • Like