Live with Melissa Yeager

This is a year for the new and, as promised, I'm excited to reveal my new name, branding, and website at melissayeager.com!

This logo is large, in charge, and requires substantial real estate. So—you guessed it—there will be more to come like a secondary logo and mark! I'm still fine-tuning the site in the background, but I'll keep you all updated as I get closer to drawing back the curtain.

For now, you can enjoy all the flourishing and a dreamy mountain photo I snapped last year while hiking in Montana.

Stay tuned, party people.