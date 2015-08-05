Sarah Rose Andrew

Pollinate Logo Exploration

Pollinate Logo Exploration branding wip custom sharpie lettering handlettering script type logo pollinate
One direction of exploration for a Social Media and Marketing company. Hand rendered with a Sharpie. Work-in-progress.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
