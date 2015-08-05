Jetpack startup animation

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the beginning of a larger project I am working on for Digital Dog Direct. Trying my hand at animation again and so far I am really happy with the results. All frames were drawn and manipulated in Adobe Illustrator, and the animation was done in Adobe Photoshop. I'm really excited to see how this will turn out. I am not an animator but I have been having fun trying to figure out how to use the tools I have on hand to make this little dog fly!