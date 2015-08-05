Jetpack startup animation

This is the beginning of a larger project I am working on for Digital Dog Direct. Trying my hand at animation again and so far I am really happy with the results. All frames were drawn and manipulated in Adobe Illustrator, and the animation was done in Adobe Photoshop. I'm really excited to see how this will turn out. I am not an animator but I have been having fun trying to figure out how to use the tools I have on hand to make this little dog fly!