Tessa Sainz

Hanes Girls STEM Patterns

Tessa Sainz
Tessa Sainz
  • Save
Hanes Girls STEM Patterns beaker science circuit computer rover robot rocket atom repeat pattern girls stem
Download color palette

An exploratory project for a girl's mass market retail line presented to Hanes. I wanted to do something fun and a bit non-traditional, but that would make sense for the trends we see right now for girls. I had to find a way to make the idea for a STEM theme work, but still keep the patterns cute and fun.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Tessa Sainz
Tessa Sainz

More by Tessa Sainz

View profile
    • Like