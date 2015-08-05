Katie Kovalcin

Parser Typography

Katie Kovalcin
Katie Kovalcin
  • Save
Parser Typography logo telefon typography
Download color palette

Typographic exploration for a potential logo using the typeface Telefon with some slight modifications.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Katie Kovalcin
Katie Kovalcin

More by Katie Kovalcin

View profile
    • Like