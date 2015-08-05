Tessa Sainz

Hanes Girls Theme Pack Patterns

Hanes Girls Theme Pack Patterns rabbit cat whale sloth dog hedgehog bear apparel pattern repeat rainbow animals
I did an exploratory project presented to Hanes for a mass market retail theme pack. I chose to combine a rainbow and animal theme. I kept the background consistent throughout and did line drawings of animals in one color for each pattern so that when packaged together, you'd actually see a rainbow.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
