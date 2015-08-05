John Howard
Black Airplane

Lumen one-color alternative with implied shadow

John Howard
Black Airplane
John Howard for Black Airplane
Lumen one-color alternative with implied shadow mark logo brand type font typography lightbulb light filament
This was an incredibly fun mark to make. Definitely out of my comfort zone. We landed on a filament idea for the 'L' to dance around in. We have been through quite a few sets of revisions, directions, and sketches. We are now choosing colors and adjusting and tweaking small bits of the mark. Any tips or suggestions are appreciated!

Looking for something like this? Don't be shy! john@blackairplane.com

Website / Instagram / Twitter

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Black Airplane
Black Airplane

