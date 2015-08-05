Fabián Landa

ESTATAL DE BEISBOL - Empalme

Fabián Landa
Fabián Landa
  • Save
ESTATAL DE BEISBOL - Empalme logotype sonora championchip ball railroad empalme logo baseball
Download color palette

Logotipo del Estatal de 1ra Fuerza de Beisbol en Empalme, Sonora.

Inspirado en la tradición ferrocarrilera y homenaje a los bomberos.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Fabián Landa
Fabián Landa

More by Fabián Landa

View profile
    • Like