Super Secret Club Icon Pack, Vol 1

Super Secret Club Icon Pack, Vol 1 conspiracy icon crop circle loch ness time travel wormhole bigfoot ufo spaceship alien mason pyramid
I get a lot of entertainment from conspiracy theories and mythological lore, so I decided to start creating some free icon packs for fun!

Aside from the (tongue-in-cheek) icon subjects, the base grid is built on various esoteric symbolism and structure. Loose brush work, texture, & faux-offset printing techniques lend a "top secret", poorly-printed-on-a-crappy-office-copier, vibe. This is balanced by the super crisp line-driven approach for the icons themselves.

Download for free at http://supersecretclub.us!

