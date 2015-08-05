Benoit Massé

Feeling evolution

Feeling evolution smiley emoticon emoji
I'm working on 5 emotions, represented as emoticon, for an app and I would like to confirm that the feelings are easily ranked from one another.

So without knowing the emotion of each one, can you put them in the right order ? (Write for ex : B-C-D-A-E)

Thanks!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
