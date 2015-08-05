Shray

Aar-आR handmade gifts customized gifts handmade logo illustration logo design
Helping a young talented designer to setup her store for customized gifts and handmade items.

The left one was inspired from http://goo.gl/MORr4V (Museum Gift Shop). I went ahead and sketched it. But she likes the right one :)

