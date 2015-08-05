Matt Erickson

Leinenkugels

Leinenkugels wisconsin clock overprint beer brewing craft badge lockup leinies german oktoberfest
A few in progress things for some little brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Pretty sure my first beer was a Leinies. Humbled and stoked. And about to do some more field research.

Brand Identity, Packaging & Illustration

