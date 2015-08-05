Cesar

Dancing Buddy

I'm the kind of guy that likes to go by himself to 60's parties and dance like nobody is watching. Even though I don't look like this, the dance moves are pretty accurate, check out the 14 sec loop with one my favorite Louie Louie cover version by The Nomads at:
https://instagram.com/cesar_eldiablo/

Thanks and remember....

Dance Dance Dance!!! like nobody is watching you

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
