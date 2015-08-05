Jon Rundle
Redesigned Bounce Profile Screen

Bounce 1.3 just went live! For this release we integrated Dribbble's new API to allow you to Like and Comment on shots as well as Follow and Unfollow players. This is the new profile screen designed to take advantage of the new features.

Also coming soon is Bounce 2.0. There are some exciting new features we've been working on for this release. Sign up to be notified when it launches!

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
