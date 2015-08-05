Jackie Lay

Manhattan cocktail

Jackie Lay
Jackie Lay
  • Save
Manhattan cocktail vermouth whiskey booze liquor new york city snow globe drink history alcohol cocktail manhattan
Download color palette

The predecessor of the martini and one of my all-time favorite drinks: http://theatln.tc/1IujsYt

10 punch still
Rebound of
Champagne Punch
By Jackie Lay
Jackie Lay
Jackie Lay

More by Jackie Lay

View profile
    • Like