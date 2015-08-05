Peter Giuffria

Lava King Golem

Lava King Golem angry yellow red monster golem king lava
Day 14 of 100 days of design - The inferno forges champions and kings - those who can not exist through heat shall suffer in our glory.

( BTW - my 100 days of designs all start with the same sized circle that must be followed on the page - that's my challenge if anyone was wondering )

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
