Prayer Hands Enamel Pins!

Prayer Hands Enamel Pins! illustration design enamel pins pins hands prayer tattoos tattoo prayer hands
These are some prayer hands I designed and am currently having made into enamel pins. They are approximately 1.25" tall and will be available to buy in about 3 weeks. I'm super excited about these! I'll post an update once I have the finished product ready and available for purchase.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
